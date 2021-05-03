The reality boy Mario irivarren always shows his love towards Vania bludau through social networks. This time he did it again, but to tell his girlfriend that he misses her, since the model is in Miami for a few days.

Mario’s latest post on his Instagram account detailed the following: “Come back quickly, I miss you”. Before the post of the model, the influencer did not hesitate to answer: “You can’t imagine how much I want to hug you”.

Mario irivarren

Vania told her followers through her social networks that she traveled to the United States to order some earrings and that she took the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mario Irivarren explains the reason for Vania Bludau’s return to Peru

The couple communicated days ago that they will spend more time in Lima and that Vania will move to the country indefinitely, because that way they will spend more time together. In conversation with América shows, Mario explained that the influencer had already planned to return to our country even before starting a romantic relationship with him.

“She will be divided between Lima and Miami. I clarify, (only) I am one more reason why he will be in Peru. She already had plans to come this year to be in her country, with her family. Everything coincided, we went out and started a relationship. He is not moving for me, it was among his plans, I simply complemented that plan, “explained the reality boy.