vania bludau Y mario irivarren They did not end their relationship on good terms. According to the model’s statement to the media, she claimed to have been a victim of abuse by the reality boy, whom she described as a violent person.

In this sense, cameras from “Magaly TV, the firm” approached the former member of “This is war” to tell his version of events. However, he tried to avoid reporters when they came looking for him.

“ I don’t talk about those things. I’m not talking about personal issues,” said the entrepreneur as he prepared to get into his car.

Magaly Medina questioned Mario Irivarren on his May 4 program for not giving any statement to clarify whether what his ex-partner said is true or not.

What did Vania Bludau say about Mario Irivarren?

Vania Bludau revealed that Mario Irivarren violently grabbed her by the neck in a nightclub in the south. “I do not have a double mask. Contrary to Mario, who is a totally different person in front of the camera. That is why I appeal to his good judgment and to be honest with it, ”said the influencer.

After learning that the reality boy did not want to give statements, she stated that she awaits his statement. “I am waiting for him to come out and tell the truth,” she added.

He mentioned that the model wrote to him saying that he wants to avoid turning this matter into something media. For this reason, she avoided talking about intimate matters before a camera.

Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren met again

Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren met at an event for a well-known brand of household appliances. “Love and fire” also went to the scene and rescued some statements from the ex-partner.

“What I have experienced, what I believe and have perceived in my past relationship, I do not want to happen again, just that. Mario has a very difficult character, very arrogant, very rough. We are not friends; Unfortunately, he and I are not friends. I can say that I regret having been with him,” said the young woman.