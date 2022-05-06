mario irivarren He referred to the recent statements of Vania Bludau, who stated that she was the victim of aggression within the relationship they had. In conversation with Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter on the set of “Love and Fire”the former member of “This is war” gave his version of the events to try to put an end to the speculations that arose around the romance.

“I think it’s time to go out, I wanted to avoid that at all costs, I think it’s time to go out, tell things, make a mea culpa and put an end to this once and for all” he asserted.

Likewise, the former member of “This is war” assured that he is not looking to make a media show with the theme of the accusations of aggression by Vania Bludau that weigh against him. “I have come here and I hope that this is the only time I have to speak (…) (I want) to say things as they were, without half measures,” said Mario Irivarren.

Mario Irivarren cries before being interviewed by Rodrigo González

In the edition of “Amor y fuego”, this May 5, Mario Irivarren appeared on the set of Willax TV to present his defense on the complaint of aggression against his ex-partner Vania Bludau. However, the influencer ended up crying when one of the reporters asked him about the recent controversy. “What is it that hurts you? Are those tears from helplessness, from pain?” she asked. “Oh, I didn’t want to”, replied the influencer to avoid continuing in front of cameras.

Mario Irivarren acknowledges having behavioral problems

During his interview with “Amor y fuego”, on Thursday, May 5, Mario Irivarren admitted to having behavioral problems, but assured that he is not an abuser as his Vania Bludau has hinted. “I am not a bad person, I am not an abuser. I lose control of my emotions and impulses. I have an ‘issue’ with anger when I get stressed or upset. I feel like it can happen to anyone,” he expressed.

Mario Irivarren would have physically attacked Vania Bludau, according to Magaly

On Wednesday, May 4, Magaly Medina said that Mario Irivarren would have physically assaulted Vania Bludau when they both attended a nightclub in northern Peru with a group of friends.

The driver indicated that the model told her producer that the former reality boy took her by the neck and that at that precise moment she reflected and decided to put an end to the relationship.

Mario Irivarren wrote to Vania Bludau after accusations of mistreatment

Vania Bludau revealed that Mario Irivarren wrote to her directly after she came forward and said that she was a victim of abuse during their relationship.

“He says that, well, what he wrote to me is that he doesn’t want to stone himself in the media,” he explained. “I’ve been talking to Mario right now and I appeal to his judgment, really,” she added before the cameras of “Magaly TV, sign it.”

Vania Bludau denies Mario Irivarren

While the former reality boy gave his version of the events, Vania Bludau contacted Gigi Miter and denied what Mario Irivarren said about the episode of aggression. Through text messages, the influencer assured that her ex-partner was not telling the truth.

“What you are saying is wrong. She wasn’t yelling at me, she was insulting me. She rushed to grab me by the neck and insult me, ”were the words of the also model.