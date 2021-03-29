Mario Irivarren was almost the victim of a scam and decided to share his experience with users of Instagram alerting those who also have ventures not to fall before the deceptions of cyber criminals.

The couple of Vania bludau He explained that a person said he had bought pajamas from his business valued at more than S / 400 and that he even sent him a voucher. However, the amount was not on his bank account.

This detail surprised him and, upon learning of various similar cases that were disseminated on social networks, he decided to investigate. “When entering the application the operation did not appear, which caught my attention, since when it is the same bank the transfers are immediate,” he wrote.

According to Mario Irivarren, the alleged buyer did not demand the product again: “Being Monday, said operation never appeared and the ‘client’ did not respond any more, which leads me to think that this image must be Photoshop and they wanted to scam me.”

Finally, he asked his followers to be alert to this type of fraud. “Many times we only see the voucher, we don’t take the time to verify and they end up cheating us. So to get flies, “he said.

Mario Irivarren dedicated a romantic song to Vania Bludau

Former reality boy surprised Vania bludau with moving detail during the latest edition of My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours. The couple came to the show to test their culinary skills, however, the model ended up showing his taste for music.

Mario Irivarren dedicated to his girlfriend “A love song”, a theme by Gian Marco, and moved the businesswoman based in the United States. At the end of the song, both sealed the moment with a tender kiss.

