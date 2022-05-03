mario irivarren He surprised his followers by reappearing on Christopher Gianotti’s YouTube channel where he answered various questions about his personal and professional life. The former reality boy, who has been in the eye of the storm after Vania Bludau hinted that she was mistreated by her ex-partner, recalled how she managed to study marketing.

The model commented that his first job was not in a fast food restaurant, but in his neighbor’s sewing workshop, since his father could not pay for a professional career.

“My first job was in a sewing workshop. I was a minor and it is difficult to get a formal job. I had finished school and I didn’t have a penny, my dad didn’t have enough to pay for a degree, he tried to pay for my high school to apply to a state university, but he couldn’t pay for it either. (…) I asked my neighbor if he could give me a job in his workshop, cutting threads” he recounted.

How did you study the marketing career?

According to the entrepreneur, thanks to the fact that he was able to start working at the fast food restaurant, he applied for the program to win a half scholarship at a renowned institute. “I found out that if I worked in the Delosi group, they would give me half a scholarship at ISIL; and if I got a grade higher than 16, I would have a full scholarship and I said: ‘alright, that’s where I’m going,’” he mentioned.

After a lot of effort and perseverance, Mario Irivarren was able to access a full scholarship, since his average remained above what was requested. “I had to wait until I was 18 to apply and that is what I did when I turned 18, I signed up on the page, I entered KFC, I waited my corresponding 6 months, they gave me my scholarship, I entered ISIL. My first weighted average was 17, they gave me a full scholarship and that’s how I studied”, he asserted.

