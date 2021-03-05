Vania Bludau and Mario irivarren They commented that they are in a good moment in their love relationship during an interview for En boca de todos.

Both appeared as a couple for the first time on national television after having completed three months of romance.

During their conversation with the host Jazmín Pinedo, they consulted Mario irivarren If you plan to live with the Peruvian model in Miami, United States.

Vania bludau She restarted her life abroad more than two years ago, so she stayed away from Peruvian television. There, she started working as a waitress and, little by little, she managed to be a figure for sports and beauty brands through social networks.

The former member of This is War was surprised by responding that he is willing to reside in Miami if he had to maintain his relationship with the model. “I’ve thought about it, yes I would (live in Miami). We talked about it, it’s an idea that goes around in my head. It is difficult, but I do not rule it out at all, “he said.

For her part, Vania Bludau did not rule out staying to live in Peru either. “When we started, he told me that I was going to fall in love to stay in Peru and it is in the process. Here we go, ”he mentioned.

Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau apologize for police intervention

Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau apologized for starring in an incident during a police intervention that was released a few weeks ago. They made a mea culpa for being arrogant with the authorities.

“There is nothing to justify, when you make a mistake you must recognize and accept your mistakes, ask for forgiveness,” said former reality boy. While Vania Bludau pointed out: “I am ashamed of what happened.”

