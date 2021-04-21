Mario Irivarren returned to This is war after being separated from the program after starring in a police intervention in a spa. The reality boy was very moved on his return to the set and shed tears when he was introduced.

“Welcome to your house, Marito. We have missed you a lot and the truth was missing the heart of the team, the pioneer, the first ”, said Gian Piero Díaz to the representative of the combatants.

Upon hearing the welcome from his colleagues and reality show hosts, the businessman also broke down and reflected on the reasons that led to his distancing from the competition.

“This return has a different meaning because of what it represents. (…) It is no secret to anyone that my absence is only due to my bad decisions, the fault that I committed And since every action has a reaction, I have to take charge of the consequences of my actions. I apologize to the people who were disappointed by my attitude, ”he said.

Minutes later, the show’s production announced that the newcomer would join his original team, led by Gian Piero Diaz.

Mario Irivarren was sanctioned in February after the dissemination of images in which he was seen with Vania Bludau disrespecting police officers.

Mario Irivarren is caught attending the premises without a mask

The reality boy generated a large number of criticisms when he was recorded serving customers of his business without wearing a mask. Mario Irivarren decided to speak out and clarify the fact in the program Amor y fuego.

According to the also model, he was not selling to the public, but was talking with his relatives. “They are not public and I was not serving anyone, they are my sister and my niece and we were seeing what pajamas we brought home. (…) There is no one outside my family around “ , stated in a message to Rodrigo González.

