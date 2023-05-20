He did not remain silent. A tense moment was lived in the last edition of “This is war”, after Mario Irivarren He asked for the microphone to respond to the strong criticism that Tula Rodríguez had for the choreography that he did with his dance partner, Melissa Loza. “I disagree with Tula completely. I do not feel that I have doubted, or that I have transmitted a lack of security, ”commented the reality boy. Also, he said that he is happy to have done a good job on stage. “I’ve felt good, really,” he added.

On the other hand, the América TV presenter took a few minutes to clarify the situation. Despite the fact that she said she understood the point of view of the Peruvian model, she expressed her disagreement. “That is what you feel and it is valid, but it is not what I have seen”, indicated and caused surprise among those present. “I feel like they’ve insured, but it’s not bad,” she added.

