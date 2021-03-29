Mario irivarren and Vania Bludau showed that their relationship is going through a good time and they remain very close. The popular couple starred in an emotional moment on the set of the program My mom cooks better than yours, when the model decided to surprise the influencer with a serenade in her style.

During the recent broadcast of the space hosted by Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi, the reality boy surprised his girlfriend by playing the guitar and singing the well-known song by Gian Marco, “A love song”.

Vania bludau She was moved and sat on the floor to enjoy the detail of her boyfriend, she also broke down while saying “I love you.” At the end of the song, both sealed the moment with a tender kiss before the attentive glances of those present on the set of America TV.

Let us remember that the young couple came to the space to compete against Brenda Carvalho and Julinho, whom they defeated in a fun kitchen duel. The program was recorded days before its broadcast, as the ex-dancer is already in Miami after spending two months in Peru.

Vania Bludau after returning to Miami: I’m annoyed, I don’t understand the harassment

Vania Bludau returned to the United States on March 22, after spending her vacation with her family and her partner Mario Irivarren. Before her trip, the famous 30-year-old expressed her annoyance at the presence of some reporters near her mother’s home.

“I’m going on a trip, I’m going to Miami, don’t miss me too much I’m going for a while, I’m going with my mother and although I had already said that I was going on a trip, actually I’m also annoyed because I no longer understand harassment, and I say harassment because it seems to me that it is harassment that people from the press are standing at the door of the house, to verify or corroborate what one does, “he commented in his Instagram stories.

Vania Bludau, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.