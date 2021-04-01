Mario Irivarren visited the set of En boca de todos and referred to his current relationship with Vania Bludau. The model, who weeks ago traveled to the United States with her partner, said that she would consider having children in the future.

After questions from the drivers, he indicated that they have discussed the issue but that neither of them feels that this is the right time to start a family.

“Right now neither I nor Vania are planning to be parents. It is something that we have discussed roughly. In that aspect we are camouflaged, we think the same ”, said the former member of This is war.

At the insistence of those present on set, Mario irivarren He did not rule out becoming a father in the coming years and stated that everything will depend on his sentimental situation and the stability he has with Vania Bludau.

“If the relationship goes well, if everything works, if everything goes as usual, we will have to have a child. I’m already turning 30. If in a few years everything goes well, we will have a child “ added.

Finally, he referred to the possibility of getting married when he was accompanied by Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira, who got married in 2017. “How does one feel like when the time comes for things to materialize. If all goes well, the idea is to start a family, have a child, have a home ”.

Mario Irivarren warns about fraud modality

The former reality boy revealed on Instagram that they wanted to scam him with the fake voucher modality and recounted his experience to alert all his entrepreneurial followers. According to him, a user made a purchase for more than S / 400, but, at the time of confirming the transaction, the amount was not in his bank account.

Mario Irivarren was surprised by this detail and decided to investigate. “When entering the application, the operation did not appear, which caught my attention, since, when it is the same bank, the transfers are immediate,” he said.

Finally, he asked his followers to be alert to these new forms of crime: “Many times we only see the voucher, we do not take the time to verify and they end up deceiving us. So to get flies ”.

Mario irivarren

Mario Irivarren, latest news:

