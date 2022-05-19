The story between Vania Bludau and Mario Irivarren seems to have no end. After the model’s accusations in which she revealed that she had been physically and psychologically assaulted by her ex-partner, the reality boy spoke out on several occasions denying said version. In the first place, the former Combate member tried to justify his actions by pointing out that his reactions are due to “anger attacks” that he now tries to treat through therapy.

However, the influencer used social networks and other entertainment programs to deny these statements and assured that her ex-boyfriend physically assaulted her on more than one occasion. Given this, “America today” returned to communicate with Mario after he left for Cancun.

Mario Irivarren denies accusations of Vania Bludau

The conductors of the show space of America showed on screens what Mario Irivarren transmitted to them through conversations of WhatsApp. In his words, the reality boy assured that he had tried to stay out of what Vania Bludau declared, but that from now on he will try to prove his innocence and clean up her image despite the fact that he had previously admitted having been violent with the model.

“ At first I went out to make my part of the mistake, in that interview I never attacked Vania, despite the fact that I had evidence that showed everything. I didn’t want to go into bickering, the only thing I was looking for was my inner peace, but it wasn’t like that. She kept attacking me, claiming that I had hanged her twice “, beginning.

“ I clarify again that this is false, I have a strong character and I can become explosive, a condition that I have been working on conscientiously, and another thing is to accuse me of being an abuser, as Vania wanted to show. Those events never happened. I have never revealed details of my private life, but everything has a limit, all I want is to clean my image of all the damage that has been done to me and I do not intend to stop until that is the case ”, he added.

Mario Irivarren leaves Peru amid accusations by Vania Bludau

Last Tuesday, May 17, Samuel Suárez, through his Instarándula portal, captured Mario Irivarren leaving Peru for Cancun. The entrepreneur would seek to get away from all the media noise generated by his abrupt separation from Vanya Bludau.