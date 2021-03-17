Mario Irivarren gave his discharges after the program Love and fire spread images of a social gathering, in an apartment by the spas of the south, where he participated.

After the police intervention that the exchico reality starred in, he has now been involved in questions about the barbecue he organized with friends.

The video was shared on networks by one of the attendees. Later, Rodrigo González’s program was broadcast on Monday, March 16. According to the host, it was recorded last weekend.

In his defense, Mario contacted the production to explain what happened. According to his testimony, he rented the site with friends and it was a private meeting.

“This house is rented between a group of people. The houses have a high cost and paying for it alone is not within the possibilities. It is rented in a group (…) We always make our barbecue. We are here, we share, we have a drink, I do not understand what is the problem? ”, Assured the model.

“We share every day, we have lunch at the same table, we have breakfast, we are here all day in the house,” he added.

Mario Irivarren regrets that they continue to criticize

In another time, Mario irivarren expressed his annoyance at the way they interpret his private meeting with friends.

“If I can’t have a barbecue, listen to music, have a drink at home with the people I live with, then what can I do? I do not get it. Do not misrepresent things. You can share everything you want with the people you live with, ”said the former member of Esto es guerra.

