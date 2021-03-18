Mario Irivarren appeared on the set of America today and surprised with his statements when referring to the marriage formed by Ivana Yturbe and the footballer Beto da Silva.

As it is remembered, the former reality boy and the model were a couple for several years. However, over time, they each went their own way and they met other people.

The program showed some photos of the wedding of Ivana Yturbe and Beto da Silva to highlight that they were friends in their teens.

Given this, Mario irivarren He stressed that the couple had known each other long before they were married. In addition, he indicated that he is very happy to see his ex-partner happy.

“It doesn’t bother me that Ivana and Beto, who are friends and who are an example that from friendship to love there is only one step. I don’t have any kind of problem, best wishes, I am very happy to see you well (to Ivana). Everyone deserves to be happy, especially her”, Commented the model, who has been in a relationship with Vania Bludau for three months.

In the middle of his remarks, Mario spoke about the way he approached his old relationships. “It is no secret that I finished and returned more than once, like everyone else. With Ivana, with Pamela, my old relationship, even with Alondra. But now, in my 30s, I wouldn’t do it anymore, “he added.

Ivana Yturbe on her wedding with Beto da Silva

Ivana Yturbe denied that her wedding to Beto da Silva it has been given for a supposed pregnancy. The model clarified that she joined the soccer player for love.

We had made the decision a while ago and it is definitely something we both dreamed of. It was something we wanted and we did”, Explained the young woman in the program En boca de todos at the beginning of March.

