The new season of This is War 2021 continues to surprise with the presentation of its members. On this occasion, Mario Irivarren contacted the magazine En boca de todos to talk about his situation in the program.

The conductors Carloncho and Ricardo Rondón asked the reality boy if he had already received the call from the EEG production. But he confirmed that he will not continue this year in America TV.

“I think it is time to announce that this season I will not be able to accompany you. We are Wednesday and until now they have not called me, what can I do “, expressed Mario Irivarren.

However, the presenters of On everyone’s lips They hinted that, this Wednesday, January 27, the Peruvian model will appear on the set of the competition reality show.

On the possible income of your partner and model, Vania bludau, to This is war, Mario Irivarren affirmed that the production of the program called her to be summoned.

Who are the new faces of This is War 2021?

Gian Piero Díaz announced the new members of This is War 2021 last Monday, January 25. Is about Tommi, ex-footballer and singer, and the young athlete Ximena Peralta. Both will be part of the new season and for the first time they will choose to belong to the ‘warriors’ or ‘combatants’.

