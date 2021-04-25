On April 30, the participant of This is War Mario Irivarren celebrated his 30th birthday. Through his Instagram stories, the influencer shared various snapshots of how he enjoyed the date.

Among the shared postcards, one stands out with her partner, the model Vania Bludau. The image, which is a close-up of their faces as they hug, has the message “Very happy bday, Peluso. I love you ”(“ Very happy birthday, Peluso. I love you ”, in Spanish).

24.4.2021 | Vania Bludau stories dedicated to Mario Irivarren for his birthday. Photo: Capture Vania Bludau / Instagram

In addition to that, the influencer also dedicated an extensive and curious message to Mario Irivarren on his personal Instagram profile, where he highlights his qualities and qualifies him as a “unique and unrepeatable creation.”

“This beautiful man turns 30 today! Unique and unrepeatable creation “, indicates the model and adds by way of anecdote that he spent the night and the first hours of Saturday 24, explaining” physics and grammar “.

“I am happy that you are by my side, remember that here you only have one mission and that is to be happy”, writes Vania Bludau.

He adds: “Live, dream and keep believing in you because I trust that you are capable of everything, you have plenty of intelligence. I have loved you for many years, I have loved you for a few months and I will do it the rest of the days ”.

24.4.2021 | Vania Bludau’s post dedicated to Mario Irivarren. Photo: Capture Vania Bludau / Instagram

