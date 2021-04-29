Mario irivarren revealed that soon he will be next to his partner, Vania Bludau, who days ago dedicated a romantic birthday message to him. The model has decided to stay a long time in Peru to be able to enjoy more time with her family.

In conversation with América Espectáculos, the reality boy explained that the influencer had already planned to return to our country even before starting a romantic relationship with him.

“She will be divided between Lima and Miami. I clarify, (only) I am one more reason why he will be in Peru. She already had plans to come this year to be in her country, with her family. Everything coincided, we went out and started a relationship. He is not moving for me, it was among his plans, I simply complemented that plan, “said the businessman, who returned to EEG after being suspended after a police intervention in Punta Hermosa.

On the other hand, Mario Irivarren celebrated that Vania Bludau has received the vaccine against COVID-19 in the United States. “She is a North American resident, so the vaccine corresponds to her with all those of the law. I told him: ‘At once, don’t let any more time go by, if it’s your turn there at a good time,’ “he commented.

Vania Bludau receives coronavirus vaccine in the US

On Tuesday, April 27, Vania Bludau received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the United States and announced it publicly on her Instagram stories.

“Let’s get vaccinated,” wrote the model, next to the image that was taken just after being immunized in Miami, the city where she lives.

Vania Bludau dedicates a tender message to Mario Irivarren on his birthday

The reality boy turned 30 on April 24 and his current partner decided to surprise him with a moving publication on social networks. Vania Bludau did not hesitate to express her love for Mario Irivarren on his birthday.

“This beautiful man turns 30 today! Unique and unrepeatable creation. (…) Live, dream and keep believing in you because I trust that you are capable of everything, you have plenty of intelligence. I have loved you for many years, I have loved you for a few months and I will do it the rest of the days, “he wrote in Instagram.

24.4.2021 | Vania Bludau’s post dedicated to Mario Irivarren. Photo: Capture Vania Bludaui / Instagram

