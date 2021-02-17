After images were released of Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau challenging the National Police of Peru during an intervention in Punta Hermosa, both spoke publicly. The reality boy and the model broke their silence in Love and fire, and they assured that they are completely sorry for what happened.

Mario Irivarren admitted his mistake and confessed that he did not even recognize himself when he saw his reaction in the videos presented by Magaly TV, he signs it. “I look and feel ashamed of myself. You know me and you know that these are not the attitudes that characterize me, but I admit that I have been wrong and I am not proud at all. I accept criticism and disappointment ”, he said.

On the other hand, Vania Bludau also accepted that she reacted wrongly in the police intervention; However, she said that this was due, in part, to the agents expressing themselves very badly towards her.

“It was a moment when things happened, obviously there has been a reaction from me to something they told me, in the worst way. I can say absolutely nothing more, the fever of the moment made everything get out of our hands, “he said in Love and fire.

He also denied that they had organized a party during the quarantine after affirming that the police officers arrived because they heard the loud volume of his speaker. “There has been no party and we told the authorities. We are a group that rent this house. I’m not going to deny that there was music and the speaker has been on the balcony and that is heard, “he said.

