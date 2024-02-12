Mario Irivarren and Onelia Molina They caused a stir on social networks by sharing images of an ultrasound initially suggesting a pregnancy that captured the curiosity of their followers. This suspense strategy led to an unexpected surprise, as they then diverted attention to a furry family member.

The real protagonist of the ad was Nieve, the couple's dog, who is pregnant. With this twist, Mario and Onelia They stressed the joy and responsibility that comes with caring for pets. This way they created a memorable moment and highlighted the love for animals in their lives.

Mario Irivarren and Onelia Molina take a photo with a pregnancy ultrasound

What at first seemed like a human pregnancy ended up being a message that sought to highlight the importance and responsibility that people should have when owning pets, especially during the gestation of dogs.

“The family grows. More than happy to tell you that Nieve is pregnant“My baby is no longer such a baby and now she will be a mother,” were the first words Onelina wrote in the post dedicated to her dog.

Onelia Molina showing the ultrasound of her dog Nieve. Photo: Instagram/Oneliamolina_

“We start with an ultrasound to confirm the pregnancy and there are more exographic controls and follow-up so that everything goes well, definitely having a puppy is a responsibility and I hope to do a good job,” he concluded.

Users thought that the ultrasound was from Onelia Molina's pregnancy

In the Instagram post you can read comments from users who were confused and thought that the ultrasound belonged to the participant of 'This is war' Onelia Molina. They revealed that they were close to congratulating her and Mario Irivarren.

Therefore you can read comments like the following: “I thought you were pregnant with Mario“, “Oh, God, I thought you were pregnant, but it would be nice”, “I said Mario is finally going to be a dad. ha, ha, ha” and “I was going to congratulate you, congratulations to Nievee!”.

Mario Irivarren claims to feel peace when being with Onelia Molina

During the broadcast of a recent 'This is war' program, the reality boy opened his heart and expressed on national television all the love he felt for his partner, Onelia Molina.

“We are fine, great. I think that after many years I have found a peace, a tranquility that I needed in my life. I see it and feel it reflected in everything that happens to me, in me, in my attitudes, in my life, with my family, friends. I'm probably in the best stage of my life in recent years and I'm happy with that,” he confessed, and generated surprise among viewers.

Mario Irivarren and Onelia Molina join the list of couples that have emerged in the Peruvian entertainment world and who began their romance within this competition program broadcast by América TV.

