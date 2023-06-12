Mario Irivarren and Onelia Molina are the protagonists of the new images of the advance of the program “Love and fire”, in which both are seen enjoying together at the Hacienda San Juan de Ica hotel. The remembered combatant published some photographs on his social networks about his last weekend in the aforementioned place, but at no time was he seen with the reaity girl. For her part, Onelia herself ruled out having any sentimental relationship with her partner.

Now, in the videos of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter’s entertainment space, it was possible to observe both characters spending an afternoon under the sun and also that they both enter the same room. The full report will be issued this Monday, June 12.

