While Nintendo does not have a presence as such at CES 2024, one company in particular managed to get a hologram of Mario, which was originally intended to demonstrate customer service capabilities for the Target store. However, This hologram has become a nightmare that has terrified all those attending this event.

Currently, a series of video games have circulated on Twitter where we can see Mario in the form of an interactive hologram. Those responsible for this phenomenon are ProtoHologram and Target, who have joined forces to make the Nintendo plumber the perfect guide for those who wish to shop in the famous shopping center chain in the United States. However, As soon as this hologram starts talking, the nightmares begin.

So Mario was at #CES But uh… who approved this abomination? 💀 pic.twitter.com/diG3axCJIG — Greggory (@ProbChild_) January 10, 2024

As you could see, the hologram, in the first instance, does look like Mario. However, when he starts talking things get out of control. Not only do the easy animations look horrifying, as they move the plumber in an unnatural way, but the voice has scared away more than one attendee at the event. Instead of having a tone that resembles Charles Martinet or Kevin Afghani, the character's new voice, we can hear something that could have come out of the mouth of any robot.

Undoubtedly, something that many did not want to see in their lives, but it has come to torment the souls of all those who were unlucky enough to walk the halls of CES 2024, and think that going to Target was a good idea. On related topics, Nintendo shares reach their highest point since 1990. Likewise, the Great is willing to lend its IPs to more studios.

Editor's Note:

This is something we would only see in nightmares. However, it's also kind of fun to see people not understand exactly what's going on every time this hologram of Mario opens his mouth, and Martinet or Afghani's voice isn't heard.

Via: Nintendo Life