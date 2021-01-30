Matchday 21 Both the defense and the attacker remain isolated since yesterday in their respective homes, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and the League’s protocol. Hermoso (i) and Carrasco (d), along with Luis Suárez. / afp RC Saturday, 30 January 2021, 16:29



Atlético de Madrid players Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Mario Hermoso tested positive for coronavirus, as announced this Saturday by the Madrid club in a statement.

“Our players Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso underwent PCR tests yesterday that have given a positive result for Covid-19,” said the mattress club in a statement.

“Both the defense and the attacker remain isolated since yesterday in their respective homes, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and LaLiga protocol,” the text adds.

According to the press, neither of the two players participated in this Saturday’s training session for the team led by Diego Simeone.

Hermoso (25 years old, 5 international matches for Spain) and Carrasco (27 years old, 44 international matches for Belgium) will therefore not be present at Atlético de Madrid’s visit to Cádiz on Sunday, corresponding to the 21st day of the League.