Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira visited the set of “América Hoy” together with their two children to talk about their relationship and their plans for the future. The former reality boy said that, after the annulment of his first civil marriage, they need a new union before planning a religious wedding. “It cannot be religious because first it has to be civil, they canceled our civil a few months ago. To this day there are people who think that we got married for papers ”, he expressed.

He also commented that, after this unexpected event, he will ask his partner for his hand once again and that his marriage would be in a special place. On the other hand, he wasn’t interested in having a televised marriage, but he didn’t rule out the idea entirely. “We have to marry civilly. I have to ask for it again because I don’t even know how to get married again. (The wedding) It can be in the Sacred Valley or in Colán, ”he added.

Korina Rivadeneira didn’t like Mario Hart before meeting him?

In a recent interview, Korina Rivadeneira He talked about his first impression of Mario Hart and what their relationship was like when they first met. In this way, she surprised by revealing that she did not tolerate her now partner.