In the last program of This is War, Alejandra Baigorria she was outraged to return to the team of ‘combatants’ after Yako Eskenazi’s decision. Faced with the choice of your new team, Mario hart He dedicated an emotional message as a welcome.

The leader of the ‘combatants’ team told him: “Welcome, Alejandra, if it was up to us to decide, we were going to vote for you to go to the ‘combatants’. Your time in the ‘warriors’ is over, you belong to Combat, you are from Combat and you were born in Combat. Your best version and your 100% will reach it again here with the support of everyone and your captain “.

At the end of his message, Yako approached Alejandra and said: “I will always continue to be your captain.” Likewise, Natalie Vértiz’s husband chose Melissa Loza, so the popular ‘Gringa de Gamarra’ was forced to return to the ‘combatants’ and said she felt betrayed.

She said with tears in her eyes: “I don’t want my tears to be misinterpreted, but I want to explain why (she is crying). It’s not that I don’t want to be in the ‘combatants’, I don’t want them to feel that, on the contrary, now I’m going to make a promise like I did before ”. He also expressed feeling hurt at the decision of the ‘Historical Captain’, but that he will do everything possible to achieve victory alongside his new team.