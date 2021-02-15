Mario Hart used his social networks to share news with his followers. The pilot announced that he will resume his musical projects, which he put aside a while ago.

Through Instagram, Korina Rivadeneira’s husband announced that he is working on a new album with a new sound style. In the post, he is seen in a recording studio.

“I thought not to continue doing this, however I have the feeling that we will have a new opportunity,” he wrote Mario hart in the post.

“We are already working on a new EP, with music and a totally different style,” added the member of Esto es guerra.

As it is recalled, throughout his artistic career the pilot has premiered themes of the urban genre. “Get pretty” and “I’ve already hung up the chimpunes” are some of them.

His latest product is called “Tu Arrive”, dedicated to his daughter with the Venezuelan model Korina Rivadeneira.

Mario Hart prepares a new EP. Photo: capture / Instagram

Mario and Korina want to enlarge the family

In an interview with América Espectáculos, Mario Hart’s wife expressed her desire to bring a second baby into the world.

“A Marito. Lara is identical to Mario, so the boy is missing. A little brother for Lara. I would like at the end of this year, but there are still many things to put in order, ”said the mother of the family.

“All the organs I still have a little sensitive, so I would not dare to send myself. I have to wait to recover permanently, “he said about the complexity of the case.

Mario Hart, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.