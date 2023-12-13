The pipe of peace. Mario Hart and Leslie Shaw have been in the eye of the storm due to the large number of public discussions they have been involved in in recent weeks. However, after the hard fall that the blonde singer experienced while practicing pole dancing at her home, the racing driver came forward to give her support. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Mario Hart say to Leslie Shaw?

Mario Hart decided to speak out about the terrible fall of Leslie Shaw. It must be remembered that the interpreter of 'La faldita' had a painful accident while she was practicing pole dancing at her house. Precisely for this issue, the driver of 'Who's in charge' He decided to leave his past disagreements behind and surprised by praising the quick recovery that the blonde is demonstrating.

“I have never been against him or anything like that, but I think his position is excellent. That has to be the attitude. “If you fall you have to get up, not only with physical falls, but in all aspects of life,” the pilot assured 'More shows'.

Not only that, but Hart wished Shaw a full recovery as soon as possible. “Life is like that, it's cyclical. One day you're up; another day, down, and that's exactly what it's about, getting up (…). I hope she's recovered now,” express.

What was Leslie Shaw's accident like?

Leslie ShawHe published on his official Instagram account the precise moment he fell from abar that I used to pole dance. The artist appears collapsed on the floor and screaming in pain while her family immediately tries to help her.

“I had one of the biggest scares of my life. Like every afternoon, I always dance on the pole that I have in my living room (…). I fell, the pain in my right shoulder and arm was intense, what bothered me the most. What was worrying was that the next day I had to record one of the most ambitious music videos of my entire career,” he said.

