The family grows! mario hart Y Korina Rivadeneira moved their fans by announcing, days before, that their second child would be born on Sunday, August 7. After the Venezuelan revealed that she would opt for a cesarean section to give birth, the racing driver shared all the details of what would be the arrival of “Marito”. This is what he said when he held him in his arms for the first time.

Mario Hart: “Welcome, love of our lives”

mario hart He couldn’t contain his joy when he saw Korina Rivadeneira she was ready for the arrival of ‘Marito’. The former member of “This is war” was the first of the couple to publish an emotional message in honor of their second baby.

The former captain of the green team of “Combate” manifested himself on his Instagram account and surprised his followers with these tender words: “Welcome, love of our lives! From now on, we love you very much. ‘Marito’ is in the house. Thank you, God, for our healthy baby, let us be the best parents for him.

The ex-combatant was happy on social networks. Photo: Mario Hart/Instagram

Minutes before, when the last thing that was known was that Korina had entered the operating room, the also reggaeton singer had already communicated the arrival of his offspring with a brief story, in which you can see the footprints of the little one’s feet.

Mario Hart confirmed the birth of his second child with Korina Rivadeneira. Photo: Mario Hart/Instagram

Does Mario Hart no longer want any more children?

Yes ok Korina Rivadeneira has repeatedly said that he wants to have a large family, mario hart he is thinking of never having descendants again. In a conversation with “On everyone’s lips”, the three-time national karting champion clarified that he could opt for a surgical intervention as long as he does not become a father again:

“There is not going to be another (baby), there is not going to be. As soon as ‘Marito’ was born (I’ll have a vasectomy), enough with two, we closed the factory”. (…) I think that, for now, I’m going to take other contraceptive methods before having a vasectomy, thinking about that makes me more nervous than giving birth. The thought that they are going to touch you there. It is a very sensitive issue”.