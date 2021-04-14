Mario Hart revealed that Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter Lara still cannot return to Peru from Brazil. The member of This is War was concerned about the situation his family is going through.

Let us remember that the Peruvian pilot and the model traveled to Brazil to enjoy a vacation for the Easter holiday. However, the closure of borders, due to the increase in cases of coronavirus infections in the countries of the region, complicated their plans.

In an interview for America shows, Mario Hart explained why Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter have been prevented from returning to the country .

“I miss her a lot, I tell them when they are coming back. But they cannot return because there are still no direct flights from Brazil. Chile continues with the closed border, which is the only country where they can stop over because Larita has only traveled with a DNI ”, declared the reality boy.

“The situation is complicated, but while they are having a good time, I see them enjoying and happy, I am happy for them,” he added. In addition, he mentioned that he hopes to expand the family and have a second baby with the model.

For her part, Korina Rivadeneira has not yet commented on the matter. Through their stories of Instagram, He has only shared the moments he spends with his little daughter on the shores of the sea.

