Korina Rivedeneira is already next to Mario hart And your daughter. The couple were separated for a few weeks because they closed the country’s borders when they were on vacation in Brazil.

They staged an emotional reunion outside the Jorge Chávez International Airport on the night of Wednesday, May 19. Hours later, both contacted the program En boca de todos to talk about their experience.

The member of This is War was very excited to have his family together again and revealed that his baby, at first, was elusive with him because of the time they were apart.

“I went to pick them up at the airport. Larita saw me and was like: ‘Who is this man?’ Then he began to gain confidence again and all the way home he was teaching me his learning ”, he specified.

Korina Rivadeneira regretted not spending Mother’s Day with Mario Hart

After a family trip to Brazil, the former reality girl was stranded with her daughter after the Peruvian government closed the borders. Shortly before Mother’s Day, Korina Rivadeneira regretted not being able to spend this important date with her husband because he was in Lima.

“Having my mother-in-law and Larita is having a little piece of Mario. I miss him a lot and I am very sorry that he misses so many things, but I hope he can return soon (…). We are fine here, but without him it is not the same ”, she said in an interview with En boca de todos.

Mario Hart, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.