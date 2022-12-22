“Combat” was one of the programs that generated the most ratings on Peruvian television due to the characters and the controversies that were generated live. The reality hosted several figures who today have already formed a family and even have children. One of them is Mario Hartwho appeared on “Com FM”, a program hosted by Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida that aims to uncover the secrets behind the red and green production.

How much money did Mario Hart receive at the beginning of “Combate”?

During a brief conversation with Mario Irivarren and Fabianne Hayashida, his former “Combate” teammates, Mario Hart revealed the large amount of money that the production led by Marisol Crousillat paid him at the beginning of the competition reality show, in 2011.

“In my first few shows it was $4,500. What’s more, we were able to negotiate 2,500 or more. It was a great opportunity to save money, but my biggest concern was: ‘How do I convince my parents?’” Said the pilot, recalling the time he worked at ATV.

The benefits that Mario Hart had in “Combate”

During this conversation, Fabianne Hayashida recalled that, in some December programs, only she and some of her classmates competed in “Combate”, while characters like Mario Hart, Alejandra Baigorria, among others, did not attend the program, and she even qualified them as “Marisol’s favorites”.

“It was incredible because you left and they still paid you. They suspended you and paid you, “he said between laughs, and Irivarren added:” People no longer knew what to do to get suspended, because they suspended you and paid you. They would send you home for two weeks as a punishment and at the end of the month you would see your full salary”.