Last Sunday, Korina Rivadeneira revealed on her Instagram that she is ill, so she has severe problems moving. Following these comments, Mario hart, her husband, provided statements about the state of health of the Venezuelan model and actress through the cameras of América Espectáculos.

The captain of ‘the combatants’ of This is War detailed that his wife’s discomforts are consequences of a car accident and one drop that he suffered some time ago.

“He had a difficult weekend. She carries some injuries that she had in a vehicle accident that I do not know she had in her spine, a strong fall that also caused her certain lags and from time to time she suffers spasms. We worry because it practically immobilizes her, she has a bad time, “he said.

Likewise, Mario Hart, who has just resumed his musical career, announced that Korina rivadeneira He is already receiving treatment with an orthopedist. “He has already started a treatment, but this week he has to be on rest to be able to recover one hundred percent,” he said.

Korina Rivadeneira concerned about her health

Through one of her stories on Instagram, Korina Rivadeneira said that she was in poor health, which greatly concerned her followers.

“Today (Sunday) I woke up worse. Three days ago with severe neck pain, I thought it was torticollis, but ultimately it is something stronger. Today I have not been able to move. For 3 days I woke up worse every morning. First it was one side of the neck, then the whole neck, headaches, the pain went down to the shoulders and back ”, he said.

Korina Rivadeneira, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.