New directions! Mario Hart surprised all his followers by revealing that he has decided to venture into the world of healthy food.

Like many celebrities, the pilot told the cameras of You are in all that he has started a new venture with his wife Korina rivadeneira and they presented their restaurant Poke boss where his specialty is fit food.

“We have bought part of the shares in November of last year. I have become very fond of him, I have found a new taste, which is to serve people. It is a Hawaiian format combined with Peruvian food, ”said the car racer.

On the other hand, Mario Hart also spoke about the possibility of being part, again, of This is War.

“Who knows, they see me putting a bandage on my arm. It’s like three years that I’m out of competitive reality shows. I would have to give myself a year to get in shape. You never know, “he said during the interview with Natalie Vértiz.

Likewise, Korina Rivadeneira was also consulted about it and assured that, for the moment, she is focused on acting.

“I never rule out any job (…). For now I am still in acting and I still have projects. I plan to dedicate myself 100% to that, and if they propose other things to me, then I have to analyze it. A good job never hurts. For now we are fine, calm down ”, commented Korina, one of the protagonists of the telenovela Princesas.

