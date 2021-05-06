On April 21, Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira celebrated their wedding anniversary remotely, due to the model and her daughter being stranded in Brazil. Almost two weeks after this event, the competitor of This is war and a car driver said that he feels very sorry to have to be away from his family and to know that they will not spend Mother’s Day together.

The captain of ‘The Combatants’ of EEG regretted not being able to accompany his little girl in her daily learning. “He is going to be eight months old right now. She’s crawling, she’s already clapping, she’s doing a lot of things that she wasn’t doing the last time I was with her, ”he told the América Espectáculos cameras.

However, Mario Hart assured that he was calm in knowing that both Korina rivadeneira like his daughter they are safe and sound, since they are living with their family in Brazil. “I am very nostalgic on that side, but I enjoy seeing them happy with my nephew, my mother and my sister … They are fine, they are calm,” said the businessman.

Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter cannot return to Peru

In mid-April, Mario Hart revealed that Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter are stranded in Brazil because the borders in that country were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They cannot return because there are still no direct flights from Brazil. Chile continues with the closed border, which is the only country where they can stop over because Larita has only traveled with a DNI ”, he indicated for América Espectáculos.

