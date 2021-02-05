Mario Hart spoke about his family during a recent visit to the America set today, where he thrilled viewers by expressing his love for Korina rivadeneira and her little daughter.

The current member of This is war He spoke about his relationship as a couple and the change in his life with the arrival of his first-born, who was born on September 6.

During his appearance on the set of América Televisión, he assured that he considers that marriage is for life and revealed the commitment he assumed when marrying the Venezuelan model.

“They always taught me that when you got married, it was forever. The day I asked Korina to marry me, I made a promise to respect and love her for the rest of my life, that I was going to be the only woman in my life “Mario Hart expressed to the drivers of America today.

She also dedicated a tender message to her baby: “It is the greatest blessing that has come to our lives. We’re both drooling, it’s amazing how this little piece of person has made us love each other even more. “

In the same way, he said that there were many people who warned him that the arrival of a new member of the family would modify the relationship. However, the reality boy assured that he has only managed to strengthen the love he has for her.

“They told us that when the baby arrives, there are many relationships that break down because they dedicate themselves to the baby and put aside their relationship as a couple. But I can’t imagine my life with Lara and without Korina (…). I have decided to love Korina, respect her, that weighs above all things, “he concluded.

Mario Hart recalled old Combat choreographies

The pilot visited the set of On everyone’s lips and he was reunited with Christian Domínguez, who was also one of the historical captains of Combate. Both were challenged to dance the old songs of the reality show and surprised with their steps.

Mario Hart and the singer tried to replicate the choreographies of “Teke ​​Teke”, “Try it” and the iconic song “Everybody knows that Combate is cool.”

