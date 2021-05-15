Mario Hart expressed his annoyance during the broadcast of the program after the court of This is war it will force you to choose between two of your strongest competitors.

Despite having won a duel against the rival team, the ‘Combatants’ had to choose between Karen Dejo and Alejandra Baigorria so that only one of them remains in the team. This situation made Mario hart, who had no qualms about noting his discontent.

“I already said it, we want both of them, we need both of them. (…) They have already taken Mario Irivarren from us, they have already given him to the ‘Warriors’ ”, said the captain of the ‘Combatants’.

Before the claim of Hart, the court prevented him from casting his vote, a decision that further upset the competitor. After the constant resistance of Mario To abide by its rules, the court decided to suspend him from the program.

Minutes after the competition ended, Mario declared calmer to America Shows. “I prefer to let all the anger pass a little bit and take things a little easier. Go home to rest and see what happens tomorrow, “he said before the cameras.

Who also spoke about the incident was his partner Rosángela Espinoza, who criticized the combatant’s attitude. “Mario is over, even I would have cut him off. Why waste time, why face the court. Be careful, look what happened to me, so I advise you better [te quedes] quiet, ”he recommended Espinoza to the captain of the ‘Combatants’.

Mario Hart, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.