A few days ago, Mario Hart announced that he would soon meet again with Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter, who were stranded in Brazil due to the pandemic. Fortunately, after more than a month of long wait, the reality boy was able to be next to them again and shared the images of this emotional moment on Instagram.

Through his stories, the member of Esto es guerra published the videos of the precise moment when his wife and little girl left the Jorge Chávez International Airport and gave him a tender hug.

“I’m happy. Finally with my wife and my baby. Now to enjoy them, “wrote the car driver, along with the images of his emotional family reunion.

As it is recalled, at the beginning of April, Mario Hart, Korina Rivadeneira and their daughter traveled to Brazil to enjoy a short vacation. Later, the reality boy returned to Peru; However, when the model and her daughter tried to return, they could not do so, since the neighboring country closed all its borders due to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Korina Rivadeneira could not celebrate Mother’s Day with Mario Hart

On May 7, during a link with En boca de todos, Korina Rivadeneira was quite sad because she would not celebrate Mother’s Day with Mario Hart. The model also commented that she felt sorry because the reality boy was missing part of her daughter’s growth.

“Having my mother-in-law and Larita is having a little piece of Mario. I miss him a lot and I am very sorry that he misses so many things, but I hope he can return soon … We are well here, but without him it is not the same, “said the model.

