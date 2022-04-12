Dad ‘choco’! mario hart There is no room for emotion at living one of the best moments of her life: Korina Rivadeneira’s second pregnancy. For this reason, the couple does not stop sharing every detail of this process that has them very excited.

Through their social networks, the pilot showed images of his little boy who is on his way and moved by publishing a tender video of the new ultrasound that they have performed on the model.

In the tender images, the couple’s second child is seen yawning, sparking excitement from his parents.

Korina Rivadeneira celebrates Easter and surprises with its thematic decoration

Korina Rivadeneira brought forward the Easter festivities and had a great celebration in the company of her family. Through her social networks, the Venezuelan left all her followers speechless by showing details of her evening, which had a thematic decoration. In a video that she shared on her Instagram, the actress and model said that her little girl’s grandmother was the one who organized everything.

“Today the ‘abu’ wanted to celebrate Lara Easter and came to the house… to get this beautiful themed decoration ready… Everything was beautiful (…). The super ‘grandma’; They have no idea what she did today, she’s incredible, she cooks deliciously, she has spectacular taste in absolutely everything. Always spoil us! She is unique”.

Korina Rivadeneira proud of Mario Hart: “I feel like I have the perfect husband”

Korina Rivadeneira He opened the doors of his house for “You are in all” and revealed some details of his relationship with the pilot. In addition, she was super in love with him and filled him with compliments for being the life partner that she is.

“I feel that he is the perfect husband because he may have his flaws, but as a human being, as a husband, he supports me so much. I feel that I have the best person in the world by my side, the best person that I need”, expressed the model.