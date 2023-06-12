The well-known Peruvian influencer Mario Hart was involved in a scam after confirming his presence at an event in Trujillo, for which he ended up stranded. This was made known through posts on his social networks, in which he expressed his discontent.

The reality boy was contacted by an alleged businessman who wanted to have his services for an event in Trujillo. For this reason, he traveled there with all his equipment, but his surprise was great when he found out that it was all a scam. Upon reaching the agreed place, they realized that the person with whom they had made the contract had disappeared without a trace.

“Unfortunately, yesterday we arrived early, the people who had hired the show never answered us again, they never showed their faces again, absolutely nothing.We stayed stranded in Trujillo, We had to look for a hotel, we had to see where to eat and to this day there is no response from these people,” he mentioned through a story on Instagram.

In addition, he warned his colleagues that this type of situation could happen again, for which he emphasized the importance of being careful with misleading messages. Since, even, the page that contacted him had posters and publicity for the event.

