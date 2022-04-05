The announcement of the social immobilization order announced by President Pedro Castillo has generated various reactions and statements from celebrities and journalists. One of them is Mario Hart, who spread a message and asked for the president’s resignation in the face of the acts of violence and deaths that have arisen during the truckers’ strike.

The reality boy made a call to his Instagram followers and reflected on the current situation in the country.

Mario Hart’s message

Mario Hart did not hesitate to express his annoyance at the actions taken by Pedro Castillo, but asked the Peruvians to unite in this difficult situation and not look for blame.

Korina Rivadeneira’s partner attacked the election of the current president from the beginning and for this reason participated in a media campaign in support of Keiko Fujimori. She even joined in the fraud speeches that were wrongly reported shortly after the election results were released.

“This is no longer the time to point out that this was going to happen. It is useless to say ‘they were warned’, nor to continue looking for the ‘cojudigns’ who were going to be vigilant because they ‘take him out whenever they want’. It is time to unite again and not allow the country to continue going to shit, ”wrote the television character on the aforementioned platform.

Mario Hart asks for the resignation of Pedro Castillo and calls for the union of the Peruvians. Photo: Instagram capture

Celebrities speak out after curfew

Journalists and television figures could not avoid speaking after Pedro Castillo’s message to the nation and expressed their opinion about the measure adopted.

Important celebrity figures, such as Gisela Valcárcel, questioned the management: “When orders are not understood, they generate frustration and rebellion. Is that what you are basically looking for? What is behind the measure taken by the Government? ”, Wrote the presenter on her Twitter account.

Gisela Valcárcel reacts to the curfew decreed by Pedro Castillo. Photo: Twitter

In this context, journalists like Rosa María Palacios also gave their opinion: “Castillo, by locking up 10 million people, denying them the right to work, without any real cause, has placed himself in a situation of absolute vulnerability. It only remains to suspect that his entourage seeks to overthrow him. They couldn’t have given worse advice.”