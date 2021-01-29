They had their first duel. During the fourth edition of the new season of This is War, this Thursday, January 28, Mario hart and Yaco Eskenazi clashed over team building.

The historic competitors they did their best to win the game, which consisted of splitting a piece of wood with the help of a handsaw. Whoever won the challenge, decided the member who will make up their group.

Yaco Eskenazi won the duel, having the responsibility to choose between Paloma Fiuza or Melissa loza to integrate the ‘Warriors’.

After a long debate, the ‘Turco’ chose Tepha Loza’s sister to be part of his team. On the contrary, the Brazilian – despite expressing her desire to be a ‘warrior’ – had to go over to the side of the ‘Combatants’.

“I have characterized myself because I always wear the shirt. I’ve always given a lot, no problem, I know this season is different. I will give everything for the team, “said the foreigner at first accepting the decision made by the leader.

However, he later noted his sadness for what happened. “It hurts a little, it hurts because I have always identified myself with the Warriors,” he said. Fiuza her voice cracking.

Yaco and Mario met again in EEG, the origin

After several years, Mario Hart and Yaco Eskenazi met again on the reality show. They both stayed away from the show. For this reason, his appearance surprised viewers.

“I want to thank the Court for those incredible words towards me, thank all the fans of This is war for all the love they have shown me in all these years,” said the couple of Natalie Vertiz after stepping on the set last Monday.

