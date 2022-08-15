doTitus Wanka and Mario Hart faced by Pedro Castillo? On Sunday, August 13, the lawyer Edison Peralta (real name of the tweeter) published a message on his social network in which he thanks the president’s management. This provoked an angry response from the former pilot and reality boy, which further ignited the controversy.

Did Mario Hart insult Tito Wanka?

Tito Wanka, who worked as an adviser in Congress, wrote: “I just tanked my car with savings of almost 40 soles. Gasoline is going down. Thanks to the communist government of Pedro Castillo!”

“That’s good, now spend them on chicken, bread and other foods that still don’t go down” Mario Hart replied, adding an egg emoji at the end as an insult.

13.8.2022 | Tweets between Mario Hart and Tito Wanka. Photo: capture Twitter

What did Tito Wanka reply?

On the fly, Tito Wanka reminded Mario Hart of his past as a reality boy: “Marito: I already heard you. Calm. Keep loading tires and turning little nuts from ‘Combat’ or ‘This is war’”. And he added that he tries to put together “a complete sentence without including an insult” so as not to seem “hollow”.

Korina Rivadeneira’s husband did not remain silent and countered: “You cannot hear me because I have not spoken to you. Could you read me because I have written to you”. He hinted that talking to the lawyer required a lot of effort, and finished off his response with a new insult: “Sonso!”

13.8.2022 | Tweets between Mario Hart and Tito Wanka. Photo: capture Twitter

Although the tweets between the two ended there, Twitter users went against the ex-pilot and once again reminded him of his promise to leave Peru if Pedro Castillo won.

“Are you still in the country? I voted for him to leave, at least keep your campaign promise. We already know that you know how to jump and make cups, it is not necessary (for you) to continue demonstrating it, ”wrote an Internet user.

14.8.2022 | User opinions on the fight between Mario Hart and Tito Wanka. Photo: capture Twitter

Mario Hart responds to those who ask him to leave Peru

After the rise of Pedro Castillo as President of Peru in 2021, Mario Hart was besieged on social networks by users asking him to leave. Through his Instagram stories, the former pilot replied: “I am going to give a little dignity to the one who shows me that I have said that I am going to leave the country.”