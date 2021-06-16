Mario Hart and Korina rivadeneira they were more than happy to report an important achievement. The famous couple announced on social networks that they have opened a new branch of their business.

The reality boy and the model could not hide their emotion and pride when showing the interior of the new Poke Boss premises, an undertaking that they started in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The captain of This is war He did not hesitate to thank the support of the mother of his first-born, and his fans, for the reception that the restaurant has had.

“ With God’s blessing, today we open a new location for a business that we started recently. . Thank you for always being with me, pushing me to do things well! I love you, Korina. Thanks to all of you also for the great acceptance it has had “, wrote Mario Hart in his official account of Instagram.

Users did not hesitate to highlight their work and commitment to be able to undertake in the midst of the economic crisis generated by the expansion of COVID-19.

Mario Hart denied saying that he would leave the country because of the elections

The reality boy referred to the criticism he has received from social network users, who asked him to keep his word and leave the country because Pedro Castillo is the virtual president-elect of Peru. Mario Hart denied the claims and indicated that he never offered to emigrate due to the election result.

“I am going to give a little dignity to the one who shows me that I have said that I am going to leave the country,” he said through his official account of Instagram.

Mario Hart after marching: “We will continue fighting to defend our vote”

Captain of the Fighters attended the march on June 9 and he showed through his social networks what the demonstration was. On his Instagram account he said: “Yes, Peru can be done. With faith, let’s keep fighting it. (…) We will continue fighting to defend our vote ”.

