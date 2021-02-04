They remembered old times. Mario Hart and Christian Domínguez participated in an endearing sequence on the set of On everyone’s lips this Thursday, February 4.

The singer and the car driver remembered their days in the competition program Combate, of which they were part a few years ago.

Both tried to replicate the choreography of the songs that were heard on the show. “El Teke teke”, “Try it”, “Everybody knows that Combate is great” were some of the musical hits that the couple of friends danced to.

As you remember, Mario Hart is part of the new season of This is War. Korina Rivadeneira’s husband is responsible for choosing the participants who will make up his team.

For his part, Christian Domínguez was presented as the new host of América Hoy, an entertainment space led by Ethel Pozo.

Mario and Christian forgot dance steps

While participating in the Dueling Dance segment, the Former members of Combat They tried to imitate the well-known steps of the program, but they forgot some movements.

Seeing this, Tula Rodriguez he claimed them as a joke. “Look, I’m a big woman, but with that dance you seem more uncles than me. What happens? Don’t you remember the steps? ”Was his comment.

“If in my work I have like 12 or 15 choreographies, I’m going to remember them yesterday, today and always. (…) This is a disappointment for all Combate fans, gentlemen. Until now I remember when I dance ‘La Cocotera’ “, added the television host.

