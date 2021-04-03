Former reality boy Mario Hart traveled to Brazil in the company of his wife Korina rivadeneira and her daughter to enjoy a vacation for the Easter holiday.

The car driver was delighted with the paradisiacal beaches of that country, which is why he left open the possibility of living there with his family.

“I think we will stay and live here … a bosspoke for Brazilians would not be bad,” he said. Mario hart through their stories of Instagram, in which he also showed images of the walks he made through the tourist landscapes that, for the moment, do not have restrictions due to the pandemic.

In a recent publication, he appears carrying his little daughter Lara in the middle of the seashore. “Vacation walks!” He wrote in the post.

Later, the model Korina Rivadeneira dedicated a romantic message to Mario Hart. Everything indicates that the couple is living their best moment as first-time parents.

“You bring me peace even when I am at war with myself. Thank you for the congratulations and all the love ”, said the pilot’s wife. “I love you very much,” he replied.

It should be specified that, Mario hart he is participating in the reality show This is war and he has undertaken various businesses in the country, for which he would return to Peru in the next few days.

