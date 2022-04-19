mario hart He was on the set of “D’mañana” with his wife Korina Rivadeneira to talk about their relationship and what is coming in this new stage of parents, since they are expecting their second child. However, the pilot pointed out that he is satisfied with two babies, while the model assured that he would like to have a third member in the family.

The hosts of the show program began with questions about whether it is true that they plan to have a third child, as they have been commenting in various interviews. However, the former reality boy pointed out that he does not want another heir, an opinion contrary to that of the Venezuelan, who stated that he would like to have a baby that looks like her.

“It was an agreement, if we name a baby Mario, I will have a next baby, if the baby looks like you, i’m having a next baby, the third time’s a charm ”, expressed the former member of “Esto es Habacilar”. However, Hart had this to say: “No, two is enough.”

Korina Rivadeneira greets Mario Hart for his birthday

Through social networks, the former reality girl dedicated a tender post to her partner for her 35th birthday with images of him and his little daughter Lara. Likewise, she left a romantic and extensive message to greet the “man of her life” on such a special day as this.

“Happy day, to the love of my life. Happy life, may God fill you with great health, we will make sure that you never lack love. We love you just the way you are, thank you for being the best dad and husband. We love you very much. From Lari and Kori”, wrote the Venezuelan model.

Korina Rivadeneria greeted Mario Hart for his birthday. Photo: Korina Rivadeneira/Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart reveal their baby’s name

After months of intrigue, the married couple confirmed what their second baby will be called. The ex-participant of “This is war” indicated that she agreed to have her little one named after her father because she saw Mario very excited about the subject. “I resisted, but it couldn’t be done anymore, it’s going to be called Mario and period,” said the actress.