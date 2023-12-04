He told everything. Mario Hart He was the new guest of actor Carlos Vílchez on his YouTube program ‘Te jalo’, in which he talked about his career as a pilot and his involvement with Peruvian television. After mentioning his friendship with Nataniel Sánchez, the former reality show boy acknowledged that he became publicly known by the popular Fernanda de las Casas. In addition, he told the details of her romance, which began with an alleged infidelity on the part of the actress. All the details, below.

YOU CAN SEE: Mario Hart reveals how much his first salary was in Combate: “I earned 5 times more than as an engineer”

What did Mario Hart say about Nataniel Sánchez and his entry into television?

Hart noted that before he entered television, he began dating Nathaniel Sanchez. Days later, Magaly Medina’s program (‘Magaly TeVe’ in 2010), supported them in a romantic outing.

Mario pointed out that that was the moment that catapulted him to the producers of various programs calling him to be a face on the small screen: “There I make myself known. This is how my appearance on television begins. In 2010″said.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol confronts Mario Hart and criticizes him: “You don’t know about music, sing your only song”

What did Mario Hart say about his romance with Nataniel Sánchez?

Mario pointed out that he and Nathaniel They began dating when she ended her relationship with goalkeeper Erick Delgado. However, since Nataniel never made the news public, the media maintained that she was unfaithful to the athlete with Hart when they were supported in a romantic outing.

“She (Nataniel) before being with me, was with Erick Delgado. When they break up, no one knew they had broken up and, one day, her cell phone is stolen. I was already dating her, they broke up and never made it known. “Then they said that she had been unfaithful to him with me,” said.

