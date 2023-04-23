Recently, the feature film Super Mario Bros. was released in cinemas, and this is a great reason to remember the cult games from Nintendo. Many played the very first Mario as a child, but this does not mean that platform games and adventure games about the legendary hero are fun exclusively for kindergarteners and schoolchildren. The universe of Mario games over the decades of its existence has accumulated many releases that can make hardcore gaming fans sweat. In the top of “Izvestia” – “Mario” games in order of increasing complexity, capable of challenging reaction, speed and dexterity.

Super Mario Land

Year of issue: 1989

What to play: Game Boy, emulators

Super Mario Land is the case when it is difficult to play due to technical imperfections. Blame it on Nintendo’s attempt to adapt Mario gameplay from its NES console for an innovative novelty of the time – the Game Boy portable handheld console. First of all, the physics of motion suffered. It will take some time to get used to the timing and not lose just because you couldn’t jump or brake in time. Once that succeeds, Super Mario Land becomes a surprisingly easy game that can be completed in half an hour at top speed.

Photo: Nintendo

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Year of issue: 1992

What to play: Game Boy, emulators

Super Mario Land 2 offers players to overcome the same difficulties as the first part, but adds another bonus for fans of the more difficult – the “Mario Castle” level. It features some amazingly challenging platforming sections . And getting through them is even more difficult thanks to the small screen of the Game Boy handheld console. However, this is quite an interesting challenge for fans of high difficulty levels.

Super Mario Bros.

Year of issue: 1985

What to play: NES, emulators

The same classic that absolutely everyone in Russia knows. Even after so many years, the original “Super Mario Bros.” can surprise and make you nervously grab the gamepad. Particularly difficult are the levels of the last, eighth world, ending with a battle with the fire-breathing villain Bowser . But that is not all. If you’re looking for a real challenge, you can try Super Mario Bros.: Lost Levels, an expanded expansion that Nintendo released a year after the original game’s release, in 1986. . Lost Levels is the same game, but with a higher difficulty level and a set of new levels. New obstacles include wind currents that knock Mario and Luigi off the path, poisonous mushrooms masquerading as power-ups, and treacherous tunnel portals leading to the beginning of the level.

Super Mario 64

Year of issue: 1996

What to play: Nintendo 64 emulators

Super Mario 64 was a big breakthrough for its time – the 3D platformer had a lot of good game design solutions, excellent controls and a camera.

To a modern player, they may seem cumbersome, but this is not the main challenge. One of the goals of Super Mario 64 is to collect all the hidden stars. And at least a dozen of them are very hard to find. For example, one of the stars can be obtained by getting 100 coins in each level of the game. The other is by collecting all the special coins in the air level, controlling the extremely bad and crookedly flying Mario. And the most difficult star is hidden in the Rainbow Level – to get it, you need to not only go in the opposite direction at the very beginning, but also successfully overcome a number of platforms and even shoot Mario himself from a cannon. Only by delicately calculating the angle of the shot, you can get to the right point and get a star.

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Year of issue: 1995

What to play: SNES, GBA, emulators

The continuation of Super Mario World is notable for the fact that the charming dinosaur Yoshi became the main character in it, and Mario turned into a capricious baby. Yoshi’s Island is much harder to complete than Super Mario World; Two things make it a tough nut to crack. The first is the sometimes ill-conceived level design, in which already difficult places turn into a real hell due to the fact that, with any mistake, little Mario falls off the back of a dinosaur, and if he is not caught in time, the game ends. The second difficult episode is a secret level with the telling name “Impossible Maze” . It is a network of portal puzzle moves, and it is almost impossible to pass it the first time.

Photo: Nintendo

New Super Luigi U

Year of issue: 2015

What to play: Nintendo Switch, Wii U

The brother of the famous plumber Luigi very often gets supporting roles in the franchise games. But sometimes Nintendo gives a mustachioed green jumpsuit an hour of recognition. So, the company declared 2015 the year of Luigi and released a number of products in which Mario receded into the background. In particular, released New Super Luigi U is considered one of the most difficult official games in the Mario series. Almost all levels require the player to have perfect timing, a sense of rhythm and experimentation – you have to replay many times until you succeed.

Super Mario Sunshine

Year release: 2002

On how play: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo GameCube