vFour preliminary round games and a round of 16: It is entirely conceivable that Mario Götze will be sitting in the stands in Frankfurt's Waldstadion during the European Championships to watch one of the matches that are being played in Frankfurt as an interested football fan. However, he has virtually ruled out the possibility that the Eintracht professional will take an active part in the European Championships.

Wednesday, 2 p.m., on-site appointment at the Eintracht professional camp. Götze wears a black jersey with the familiar number 27, sits relaxed on the press podium, talks about football – and quickly gets to the point. “I don't think I'll be at the European Championships. This is not an issue for me at the moment. I'm already of a certain age and want to fill a certain role. My focus is in the here and now.”

His subject

So at Eintracht Frankfurt – and not at the national team, “where a different coach is now in charge again”. When Götze, now 31 years old, was last in the A team, it was hot in many ways. Meteorologically, because the world championship title was being played in Qatar. Atmospheric because the team of the then coach Hansi Flick embarrassed themselves in every way and, as before at the championship in Russia, went home after the preliminary round.

Götze's theme is unity. He has been in Frankfurt for a year and a half and he still raves about life on the Main. “My family is super happy here. My daughter was born here. We feel very comfortable. For me as an athlete, this is the top credo.” Götze relies on the Frankfurt feel-good factor. He speaks of “axes” and “team structure” and names players like Kevin Trapp, Timothy Chandler and Sebastian Rode. “There are certain hierarchies,” says the 2014 World Cup winning goalscorer. “I want to have an impact on the club.”

For a few weeks now, Götze has been exerting influence in a position that was previously unfamiliar to him. Instead of letting off steam creatively and with a lot of freedom in the so-called “eighth position” in the offensive midfield at the interface to the attack, as usual, coach Dino Toppmöller offers him as one of two thinkers and leaders in front of the defense. Götze as a “six” – that’s new. And it fits. “I feel comfortable there,” says Götze, who speaks quickly as usual.







Most recently he formed a congenial couple with Hugo Larsson. Now that the Tunisian Ellyes Skhiri has returned from the Africa Cup, a new team is available, as Skhiri was an undisputed regular during his time at Eintracht. And then there is Rode, the team captain.

Reported fit

On the home stretch of his career, which ends in the summer, the South Hesse man has reported fit again after a long period of absence. “I played together with Seppl three times in three different clubs,” says Götze about their joint engagements in Dortmund, Munich and now Frankfurt. “He stands for the club and the values ​​that he exemplifies. He’s a prime example of that.”

“Fixed points, axes and team structures” play an important role in Götze’s strategic considerations, which he makes as a player and make him sound like a coach. Götze does not currently want to evaluate the fact that Eintracht are in a “good” position in the table and are sixth in the table and are playing against third-bottom Cologne on Saturday. “It's hard to draw conclusions at this point in the season. You should approach the issues from game to game,” recommends the Eintracht strategist. But one thing can be said: “We have the quality to be able to play higher up.” Götze knows from his many years of experience: “You always have to be at a top level in order to score points.”

A warning example is the last home game against Mainz, which Eintracht only won with a bang – thanks to Götze's winning header goal. “Games like those against Mainz are part of it,” said Götze. “You simply have to win it.” The away game next Saturday under floodlights in Cologne-Müngersdorf is also likely to have “a lasting impression” for the ambitious Eintracht, where the two winter additions Donny van de Beek and Sasa Kalajdzic have left “a lasting impression” for Götze this includes.







Götze in winter 2024: “I’ve been in Frankfurt for a year and a half now. It has felt very good for me so far.” Good for him and Eintracht: his contract runs until the summer of 2026.