At Borussia Dortmund it didn’t go any further for him. Then Mario Götze suddenly switched to the Netherlands. Now he’s talking about how well he’s doing at PSV Eindhoven.

M.ario Götze is enjoying football again at his new club PSV Eindhoven. “I’ve played a lot of games now and I feel really good. I feel that I am in top shape. That helps me enormously in order to be able to deliver good performances, “said the former professional from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich of” Bild “:” This way I can enjoy football again. “

Götze moved to the Netherlands after his contract with BVB expired. In the team of the former Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt, the attacking midfielder is one of the top performers. The 28-year-old scored five goals in 14 games. Behind Ajax Amsterdam, Eindhoven ranks second in the Eredivisie after 28 match days.

Götze played the last of his previous 63 international matches on November 14, 2017. Despite the long period of disregard, the 2014 World Cup final scorer praised national coach Joachim Loew (61). “Jogi did a great job for German football. He deserves the highest respect for that, ”said Götze. “He led the national team to the absolute top level and established it there. The crowning glory was definitely our World Cup title in Brazil. ”The recently heavily criticized Löw will leave his post after the EM in the summer.