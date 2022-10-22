mario gonzalez he never thought he was going to die. Death was a real ghost that haunted his dying bed, haunted his life as a man in a coma, haunted the cold hospital room as he wrestled with a leukemia, but death could not carry out its work of death. Mario, clinging to his existence, put up a barrier, ‘no death, it doesn’t come in here, not yet’, and he didn’t come in. One day, Mario got up from his prostration, to the surprise of many, not his, because he was certain that it would be so. He had a pending mission: he wanted to return to a soccer field.

Almost 10 years have passed since Mario González, former soccer player from Santa Fe, Once Caldas, Millonarios, Fortaleza and Unín MagdalenaHe received the worst news of his life. “Leukemia”, said the doctor, that August 2013, and Mario felt the ground shake, he felt a crack open at his feet, he managed to think that everything was collapsing around him, like a great earthquake from which there is no escape. “Leukemia”, he echoed in his head, in the calm voice of the doctor. So there was no other, you had to give battle, fight and win. And so began the other story of Mario.

Is Thursday. Mario speaks in a soft voice, so his own, but it sounds happy, or at least it’s a voice that sounds motivated, encouraged. The voice of the one who did not let himself be defeated. The voice of the one who is alive and healthy. Mario today, at 39 years old, does not take medication. He has no sequels. The eats everything. He plays soccer when he wants. A sore on his back is the only physical memory of that drama, like a tattoo that no longer fades, due to the weight of his body during the coma, but today Mario González is fine, and willing to look back, to review what lived. “I remember it like it was yesterday,” he announces. So he doesn’t need to dig too deep into his memory.

“Everything was quick,” says Mario. He says that he started with strange dizziness, an inexplicable discomfort that did not leave him calm on the court. Mario was a newcomer to Millonarios, he had just played a great role in Once Caldas, he was one of the reinforcements of the blue team, on the other side of the red cardenal, where he made his debut as a footballer – his first debut -. He was excited. He had high expectations, but things got out of his control due to health hazards. A visit to the doctor was the opening of the drama. First tests, nothing. Second exams, doubts. And then, the terrible diagnosis. The hematologist and oncologist he told him, looking him in the eye, with the voice of a doctor used to giving this news: “Either it’s leukemia or it’s an infection.” “I remember it well, while I assimilated it, the doctor told me that he preferred it to be Leukemia, because something could be done. ‘If it’s an infection, it’s already eaten away from the inside,’ “he told me. And the hole in the ground kept opening.

That was when Mario was filled with courage and said, ‘I’m not going to die’, like one of those battle cries, like his motto, like his flag of survival. Today, Mario affirms that he owed everything to God, he is a very believing man, and that episode strengthened his spirituality. He assures that there is no other explanation than divine work, miraculous work, so that right now —this Thursday, a working day in his life as a former soccer player— he is answering this call and speaking so naturally, “God put me on the path people who strengthened me, who guided me. I clung to God to get ahead,” he says.

the hard battle

Mario began treatment, he was in intensive care, and he remembers that that was the hardest of all, because he spent 15 days in a coma, 15 days in that limbo between the hereafter and the hereafter. 15 days of battle, of anguish. “The doctors told my wife to prepare everyone for the worst.” The life expectancy was low. Death was on the prowl. Mario assures that it was his will to live that brought him back. And one day, he opened his eyes, blinked, recognized the smells, the environment, he realized that he was still on this side, that he was beginning to win the challenge, although not completely. When he finally got up, he says, it was like being reborn. “I had to learn to eat again, learn to walk, I was in a diaper, my hair fell out, it was like starting to live from scratch.”

There was one more difficulty:marrow transplant”, said the doctor, and it was for the best. The problem was finding the donor. The trail started in his own family, and no one was a hundred percent compatible, not even his mom. Until it was the turn of Juan Carlos, his brother, and Juan Carlos did not object when his result was satisfactory: one hundred percent compatible. He was the donor chosen by fate. “That was like winning the ballot,” says Mario and a contained laugh tries to come out of his mouth. That process lengthened his return to football, but it was necessary. And everything went well. Today Mario no longer talks about it with Juan Carlos, that topic is part of the past, but he is eternally grateful. “Juan Carlos is healthy, he doesn’t have any problems”, he hastens to tell, in case there are any doubts, and his voice radiates nobility, pure gratitude.

second debut

Mario González’s life is full of extraordinary events, of coincidences, perhaps, although he prefers to think that everything that has happened to him is divine will. Mario returned to training with Millonarios a year and a half after entering the clinic, and it was right on the same field – at the Laverdieri club – that he saw him leave the emergency room. He was received with joy by his companions, there were tears, moving hugs, overflowing emotions. For the team it was like seeing the best possible reinforcements arrive. He got ready physically, with dedication, with the fixed idea of ​​playing again as he did before, there in midfield. “I wanted to give back to Millonarios everything he did for me, because he never abandoned me,” he says.

And the divine coincidences continue. When Mario González played again, he was against the same rival against which he debuted, against Independent Medellin. Under the technical direction of the Uruguayan Rubén Israel, he had his triumphant return to the fields and to life. Millionaires lost 2-0. Mario won by a landslide.

—How was that return to a professional match?

“I felt like it was my premiere. Today you can say that I am a footballer who made his debut twice –says Mario, and if his eyes cannot be seen, they surely shine.

The ‘teacher’ Mario

After leaving Millonarios, where he could not recover his level, and passing through Fortaleza and Unión Magdalena, Mario decided in 2018 to put an end to this transfer of the fields. He went to live in municipality of Sabaneta (Antioquia) with his family, which is his everything, his wife Katherine and their three children: Matías, 13 years old; Thiago, 5, and his baby Victoria who will be one year old, and if she is called Victoria, she must be for a reason.

Then Mario decided that he wanted to continue in football, that being a coach had been on his mind for a long time. He started studying for it. He got the license ATFA (Association of Argentine Football Technicians) and also the PRO license that is required to be able to direct in Colombia.

He got a job in the Coordination of Clubs of the municipality, in the afternoons and at night he works with the amateur club Margo Stores, where you have two categories in charge. Thus he makes his first handstands in this art of training.

He feels capable, prepared, he wants to take a bite out of the world with a dick and a blackboard, he wants to teach what he learned in his career. His role model is Juan Carlos Osorio. “He received me at Once Caldas, in what I consider to be my best moment, and I learned a lot from him about his strategy, about his preparation, since then I said to myself, ‘I want to be like him.’ We are knocking on doors.” And he’s hitting, he’s waiting to see which club opens up for him and lets him in.

Meanwhile, Mario never denies a message, he naturally gives his testimony of life, offers advice, if asked.

“What advice would you give now?”

-To those who go through a difficulty, call it illness, emotional crisis, discouragement, so many things, invite them to the only way I can certify is that for God there is nothing impossible.

Mario wants football to remember him, not to forget that brave man who fought to play again and to live again. He admits that some fans no longer recognize him on the street, he thinks that perhaps they have forgotten, it may be that now they bring him to memory, his goals, his passes, his play in midfield. Mario, for his part, has not forgotten anything: his career, the fans, the illness, his fight… everything circulates daily in his head, like a yesterday that does not stop being yesterday: a perpetual yesterday that is his strength to take on each new today.

