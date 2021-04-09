The Governing Board of the Murcia City Council gave its approval to the composition of the Permanent Recruitment Table, whose president will continue to be the deputy mayor and first deputy mayor, delegate of Infrastructure, Contracting and Development, Mario Gomez, assigning two substitutes who will replace him in the event of not being able to attend.

As a third member, the eighth deputy mayor, delegate of Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, becomes part of the Hiring Table, Andres Guerrero, which will have as a substitute the seventh deputy mayor and delegate councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca.

The rest of the members that make up the Procurement Table correspond to the technical staff of the Municipal Legal Services (first member and three alternates), General Intervention (second member and five alternates), Procurement Service, Supplies and Patrimonial Responsibility (fourth member and two alternates) and the Secretary (one holder and three alternates). The Permanent Recruitment Table It will meet regularly and electronically on Tuesdays, at 9.30 am.

On the other hand, the Governing Board gave the green light to refurbishment of the Jerónimo y Avileses senior center and renovation of the roofs of the Puente Tocinos pavilion. Both actions are focused on improving services and basic equipment in districts of the municipality.

Specifically, the project and the administrative clauses for the contracting of the works of the Jerónimo y Avileses senior center were approved, whose budget amounts to a total of 212,246 euros. The duration of these works will be four months. The unit in charge of monitoring and ordinary execution of the works is the Decentralization area.

Likewise, the municipal executive government body proposed the award of the works related to the renovation of roofs in the Puente Tocinos pavilion. The successful bidder is the company Infraestructuras y Obras Almería SL, for a total of 79,669 euros and an execution period of two months, counting from the day after the issuance of the Stakeout Verification Certificate, scheduled for July 1, coinciding with the July and August holidays. . The unit in charge of monitoring and executing the contract is the Sports Service.